AAA offers Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects over 50 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, which is an increase from last year.

The 2017 holiday weekend will see the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2005, with 1.6 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year.

Around 1.3 million Georgians are expected to travel 50 miles or more by automobile, and over 107,000 thousand are forecast to fly. Nationally, 45.5 are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, which is an increase over last year.

Those taking to the skies will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013. View AAA's pricing index here.

AAA and Budweiser also want to remind the public to always plan ahead when celebrating with alcohol. They will be offering the Tow To Go service in Georgia over the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA Members and non-members can call (855) 286-9246 for a free confidential ride home Wednesday, Nov. 22 until 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. For additional Tow To Go information, click here.

According to AAA, the 10 worst traffic hotspots during Thanksgiving week with the most congestion in Georgia are:

I-75 N @ Chastain Rd/Exit 271 I-85 S @ I-985/EXIT 113 I-285 CCW @ I-20/EXIT 10 I-285 CCW @ I-75/EXIT 20 I-85 N @ GA-378/Beaver Ruin Rd/Exit 102 I-285 CW @ Glenridge Dr/Exit 26 I-75 S @ Windy Hill Rd/Exit 260 I-285 CW @ Ga-260/Glenwood Rd/Exit 44 I-75 N @ Jodeco Rd/Exit 222 I-75 S @ Jonesboro Rd/Exit 221

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

