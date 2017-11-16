Wayne Co. man convicted for beating employee with hose in front of victim's child

A 31-year-old man has been convicted of beating an employee with a hose in front of the victim’s 5-year-old child.

John Houston Fisher was convicted of aggravated assault by a jury Wednesday evening in Wayne County Superior Court.

The incident occurred in November 2016. Fisher was alleged to have beaten the victim with a hose at his residence in Wayne County in front of the victim’s child.

The victim was life-flighted from Wayne Memorial Hospital to Shands in Jacksonville where he underwent extensive surgery for injuries to his face and jaw.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14. Fisher faces a possible sentence of 25 years in prison.

