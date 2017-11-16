Wayne Co. man convicted for beating employee with hose in front - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wayne Co. man convicted for beating employee with hose in front of victim's child

By Clinton Hinely, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
By Dal Cannady, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
John Houston Fisher (Source: Wayne County Jail) John Houston Fisher (Source: Wayne County Jail)
WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) -

A 31-year-old man has been convicted of beating an employee with a hose in front of the victim’s 5-year-old child.

John Houston Fisher was convicted of aggravated assault by a jury Wednesday evening in Wayne County Superior Court.

The incident occurred in November 2016. Fisher was alleged to have beaten the victim with a hose at his residence in Wayne County in front of the victim’s child.

The victim was life-flighted from Wayne Memorial Hospital to Shands in Jacksonville where he underwent extensive surgery for injuries to his face and jaw.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14. Fisher faces a possible sentence of 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly