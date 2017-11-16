Wayne Co. man convicted for beating employer with hose in front of victim's child

A 31-year-old man has been convicted of beating his employer with a hose in front of the victim’s 5-year-old child.

John Houston Fisher was convicted of aggravated assault by a jury Wednesday evening in Wayne County Superior Court.

The incident occurred in November 2016. Fisher was alleged to have beaten the victim with a hose at his residence in Wayne County in front of the victim’s child.

The victim was life-flighted from Wayne Memorial Hospital to Shands in Jacksonville where he underwent extensive surgery for injuries to his face and jaw.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14. Fisher faces a possible sentence of 25 years in prison.

*In the initial report, Fisher was incorrectly identified as the victim's boss after incorrect information was provided by the District Attorney's Office of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit. You can read the release below:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.