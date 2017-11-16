Consider This: Good News 11/16/17

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with a big thank you to all who contributed to our WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive.

Once again this year, we collected food for the Second Harvest Food Bank, just in time to help families that need to fill their pantries for the upcoming holidays.

The folks at Second Harvest tell us we’re well on pace to surpass last year’s collection. A special thank you goes out to our sponsor for the event, Ken Nugent. Representatives from his office were on hand to help us collect the food, as well as make a generous cash donation to Second Harvest.

And here’s some proof of the good a food drive can do. This week, the United Way of Liberty County, along with the folks from Seconds Harvest held a mobile food drop in Hinesville.

The event provided 25,000 pounds of food to accommodate 500 homes, feeding roughly 2,500 people.

While many of the people utilizing the drive were seniors and those with disabilities, it was operated by volunteers from the community, the military, and the JROTC at Liberty County High School; work that was greatly appreciated by those being served by the food drop.

This week, students at Garrison School for the Arts have a brand-new center to show off their talents. The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the completion of the Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts.

The new 27,000 square foot facility includes a state of the art sound control room, performance stage, theater and band classrooms, a piano lab, chorus room, set design space, and box office.

The new Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts was funded through money raised by ESPLOST.

