Ft. Stewart reopens bigger, better museum

Soldiers past and present gathered together Thursday to celebrate an opening that's been years in the making.

Ft. Stewart reopened its museum bigger and better than before. Commanders say they could think of no better way to headline Marne Week during this centennial than to reopen the museum that pays tribute to the rich history of the Third Infantry.

When you walk through the building, history almost reaches out to touch you. Five years ago, Ft. Stewart closed the World War II era building that held the museum and began transforming this one into its new home.

"It's like the birth of your first born child; couldn't be happier," said museum director, Scott Daubert.

They worked closely with the U.S. Army Center for Military History to get this finished in time for the 3rd Infantry's Centennial. Displays and artifacts take visitors from the division's beginning in World War I in Europe through Kuwait and Iraq. One room features the history of Thunder Run and the road to Baghdad.

"It's a much newer facility. It really allows us to put on some great displays to help us showcase the Marne Division and the history of Fort Stewart. The building nearly quadruples the old site.

"We can do a Ft. Stewart gallery; that's a real gallery. We can do a Hunter Army Airfield gallery. The new 3rd ID gallery is twice the size of the gallery in our old facility," Daubert said.

That gives them the space to use more mannequins and 3D displays versus pictures on a wall - all to help the history come to life.

They now hope more and more people will visit to learn more about the division.

