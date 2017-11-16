World largest meatball record may have new home in Hilton Head

The "pod" is the loving name given to the Italian-American Club's meatball cooker. (Source: Italian-American Club of Hilton Head)

This weekend the record for world's largest meatball could be shattered in Hilton Head. (Source: Italian-American Club of Hilton Head)

The holidays are the time of year when we draw closer to our loved ones and gather around the table to enjoy food and fellowship, but what about those who are less fortunate?

The Italian-American Club of Hilton Head is working to beat the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Meatball to help end hunger.

Volunteers are trading off three-hour shifts to craft the master meatball that will hopefully beat the standing record of 1,110 pounds. The aim? 1,500 pounds!

The meatball will cook for five days in a pot that was specially-designed by the Italian-American Club's very own engineer. Once it's cooked and judged, everyone will be given a taste. The remainder of the meatball will be divvied up into two-pound portions to be given to Second Helpings and other local food kitchens to feed the hungry.

You can sign up for the 5K Meatball Run that'll be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Each runner will get a meatball slider and a beer upon finishing the race.

The event will be combined with the annual Italian Heritage Festival, which was postponed due to Hurricane Irma. All the fun will take place at Shelter Cove Park.

