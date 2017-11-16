Georgia State Patrol trying to fill 150 positions

There are 150 positions open in the line of duty with the Georgia State Patrol, but people are not lining up to fill them.

GSP held a recruiting event Thursday at Post 42 in Rincon to try to fill the numbers and find men and women who truly have a calling and discipline for this line of work.

"It is a dangerous job. It is a thankless job at times. It's a challenging job. It's a demanding job, but it's a necessary job," said Lt. Clay Kicklighter. "When I get in my patrol and drive out of my driveway every morning, the first prayer that I breathe is a prayer of safety, because I do realize that first traffic stop that I make may be my last one."

GSP says all you need is a high school diploma, a clean record, and no tattoos.

"If they have any visible tattoos from the elbow down or up the neck, those tattoos would have to be removed before they were considered for employment," says Hawk Parrish, Trooper First Class.

That doesn't seem like much to ask, but the job after is always uncertain.

Kicklighter says nationwide, "Since the year 1944, there's not been one year, not one year, where less than 100 officers have died."

The current officer death toll is 114 - including the Baltimore, Maryland officer who was shot Wednesday. Even with the high-risk role, GSP wants to remind the public that without enough officers, safety for you is also in jeopardy.

"The roadway is our battlefield. If we don't have many of us out there, then we can't keep everybody safe," adds Parrish.

Georgia State Patrol is a statewide agency and positions need to be filled everywhere. They say if you weren't in the Rincon area Thursday, applications are always open.

