Lowcountry school bus monitor sentenced after abusing special needs child

A school bus attendant accused of hitting and punching a three-year-old special needs student has been sentenced to three years in prison and 100 hours of community service.

The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit says 64-year-old Lillian Jackson of Seabrook plead guilty Thursday to seven counts of second-degree assault and battery at the Beaufort County Courthouse in connection with a series of assaults in February 2015. Officials say bruising, scratch marks, and other injuries were found on the nonverbal boy by his mother.

School bus surveillance shows Jackson striking the Bluffton Elementary School student in the face with her hand, either with a closed fist or with the back of her hand, on at least seven different occasions as the boy sat in the bus' front passenger seat, restrained by a five-point harness. Officials say she also pinched him repeatedly.

'This little boy did not have the ability to say what was happening to him and endured abuse at the hands of someone who was in a position of authority and trust,' Assistant Solicitor, Alex Joseph said, in a release.

Circuit Court Judge Marvin Dukes handed down the sentence.

