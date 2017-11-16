Leopold's Ice Cream hosts grand opening at Savannah/Hilton Head - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Leopold's Ice Cream hosts grand opening at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

By Zach Winslett, Digital Content Manager
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Now air travelers can take a taste of Savannah with them anywhere in the world before boarding their flight. 

The full-service Leopold's Ice Cream shop in the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport had its grand opening Thursday afternoon.

The location is the famous ice cream parlor's second after it's world-renowned store in downtown Savannah on Broughton Street.  

There was already a small kiosk in the airport, but the new location is full-service and available to the public even if they aren't scheduled for a flight. The airport will validate parking for visitors with a sweet tooth. 

