Leopold's Ice Cream hosts grand opening at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Now Pooler area residents and international travelers can get Leopold's without going downtown. (Source: WTOC)

Now air travelers can take a taste of Savannah with them anywhere in the world before boarding their flight.

The full-service Leopold's Ice Cream shop in the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport had its grand opening Thursday afternoon.

The location is the famous ice cream parlor's second after it's world-renowned store in downtown Savannah on Broughton Street.

There was already a small kiosk in the airport, but the new location is full-service and available to the public even if they aren't scheduled for a flight. The airport will validate parking for visitors with a sweet tooth.

