Good News: NYC contest

A good story can take you anywhere, and local Cinnamon Bear stores are looking to send a lucky student all the way to New York if they can tell the best story about Christmas and a loved one in the military.

"Incentive. Anytime kids think they are working toward something they usually do better than they usually would, definitely," said 3rd Grade teacher, Gwen Sellers, Waldo Pafford Elementary.

Children across the Coastal Empire are writing toward the trip of a lifetime. Six to 12-year-olds are competing in the 'Red, Write, and Thank You' essay contest, sponsored by Cinnamon Bear Country Store that will give one winner and his family a most memorable Christmas.

"They'll win a trip to New York for four people to enjoy Christmas lights, $500 spending money, hotel, tickets to the Lion King, just to add some light and fun to what would be a diminished Christmas by not having that family member there," said Michael Snaid, Owner, Cinnamon Bear Country Store.

The Red, Write, and Thank You Contest is open to children with a close family member deployed with the military during the holiday season, to show Cinnamon Bear's respect and appreciation to soldiers - and the loved ones they leave behind.

"The unsung and often unrecognized heroes are mainly the moms and dads who stay behind while the other spouse or family members, brother, son, daughter is away," Snaid said.

The children have 80 words - handwritten in their own language although grownup translations are allowed - to capture the meaning of the season - or can write about their family member in the military.

"When I was younger, my dad left three times a year. He'd get deployed like three times a year," said Joaquin Felix, 3rd Grader, Waldo Pafford.

"That's what we want, something authentic that expresses what the youngster is really feeling," Snaid said.

What the winner is feeling in December could be a once-in-a-ifetime experience.

"This is an awesome opportunity for these children, it really is. Anytime they get the opportunity to experience another part of culture or another part of the country that's different from where they live, it's really wonderful," Sellers said.

