State lawmakers push for consolidation of Chatham-Savannah government

As Savannah and Chatham County continue to part ways with policing, area business leaders are still pushing for a study to look at the possibility of a merged city and county government.

This idea came to light this summer just as Savannah was voting to demerge the police department.

At this year's Eggs and Issues, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce put the feasibility on their legislative agenda, indicating they still want a look at the potential benefits of a combined Savannah, unincorporated county government.

The state delegation still has to discuss pursuing the study, and how to get funding for the estimated $200,000 to $300,000 study. That would come out of the state budget. What they hope to learn - if and when commissioned - is if the combined government would eliminate duplication of services, and cut costs for taxpayers. With the city and county making moves to set up stand-alone police departments by next February, we asked one of the local state delegations if we've reached a point of no return to even consider bringing things back together.

"We hope it's not gone that far. We believe that we ought to put it in front of the voters. Once they see what the true numbers are, we're going to ask the Carl Vinson Institute to run those numbers for us, so we'll see where it goes, and as always, the voters get the last choice," said Rep. Ron Stephens, Chatham County.

When the issue first came up, both Mayor Eddie DeLoach and County Commission Chairman Al Scott were in favor of weighing the pros and cons of a consolidated government.

