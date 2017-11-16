State lawmakers push for consolidation of Chatham-Savannah government

Howard Family Dental is holding its Free Day of Dentistry at their Pooler location on Friday, Nov. 17.More >>
Howard Family Dental is holding its Free Day of Dentistry at their Pooler location on Friday, Nov. 17.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Millen Lane and Augusta Avenue on Thursday night.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Millen Lane and Augusta Avenue on Thursday night.More >>
Surveillance video of the thief who stole from a man in need of a kidney transplant has been released.More >>
Surveillance video of the thief who stole from a man in need of a kidney transplant has been released.More >>
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis opened the door to tax-advantaged savings for people with disabilities across South Carolina on Thursday.More >>
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis opened the door to tax-advantaged savings for people with disabilities across South Carolina on Thursday.More >>
Savannah firefighters responded to numerous fires in the area on Thursday.More >>
Savannah firefighters responded to numerous fires in the area on Thursday.More >>