Springfield to vote on accepting wastewater from Effingham company

Springfield City Council members will make a decision on a request to take in wastewater from a nearby processing plant that sits near the banks of Ebenezer Creek.

Since starting up operations, DRT America has been shipping out wastewater to a facility in Brunswick, and they'll have to until Springfield gives the 'OK' for that water to be processed at their treatment facility.

Right now, environmental advocates are questioning whether or not Springfield's treatment facility can handle the amount of water DRT is planning on sending, and the overall quality of that water going into the plant. DRT, a French processor of rosin and turpentine oil, broke ground last April on their $43 million facility near Ebenezer Creek. Environmentalists are also concerned because some of the water treated will go into the creek.

Even if council approves the request, advocates will still track water quality and work with other companies coming to the industrial complex.

"We still are going to stay involved. We want to work with the city, and the city seems very interested in how they can use the gray water line to minimize any damage to Ebenezer Creek. They understand the value of the creek to the community. Not just economic and tourism, but as a part of peoples culture in Springfield and Effingham County and their history and heritage," said Savannah Riverkeeper, Jacob Oblander.

Savannah Riverkeepers say tonight is all about putting bodies in the seats, those invested in the future of Ebenezer Creek, so council can look into the eyes of citizens as they cast their vote.

Watch the City of Springfield's vote on the wastewater below, courtesy of Jacob Oblander:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.