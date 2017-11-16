Metro investigates shooting at Augusta Ave., Millen Lane

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Millen Lane and Augusta Avenue on Thursday night.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., Metro officers responded to the area and found a 20-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation. Police say at this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

