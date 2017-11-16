Yemassee Police searching for male, female shooting suspects

Yemassee Police are looking for two suspects after a drive-by shooting took place at the intersection of Church Street North and Yemassee Highway, near Fennel Elementary School.

Police say the shooter, who was on-foot, is described as a black male standing about 5'7 and wearing a blue jacket with shorts and a Jamaican-style red, yellow, and green beanie cap. The second suspect has been described as 19-year-old Iyhonna Tykeria Williams of Yemassee. She was wearing a black coat with grey stripes, and shorts.

Investigators say they fired about two shots at a vehicle Thursday afternoon. The driver was not injured and proceeded to the police department to report it.

Yemassee Police, along with Hampton County Sheriff's Office, canvassed the municipal limits as well as unincorporated portions of greater Yemassee. If you have any information or witnessed this please contact Investigator Vick at 843.812.8792.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.