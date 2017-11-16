Surveillance video shows thief stealing money from Darien man in need

Surveillance video of the thief who stole from a man in need of a kidney transplant has been released.

Loren Mells is one of many that sits on a waiting list of people in need of a new kidney. While he has been really sick for over a year, he receives treatments often.

The small community of Darien, GA wanted to show their support, and owners of The Meridian Convenience Store created a donation bucket for him only for it to be stolen by a heartless thief. The store released surveillance video of the man stealing donations from the store.

"For someone to come out and steal something like that, it makes me feel really heartbroken," says Mells.

In the video, the thief goes into the store, stands at the counter, and looks at the bucket of money a few times before eventually taking it and leaving out of the door.

Tonya Hutcherson, an employee at the store, says she just hopes this man gets what he deserves because it was unfair to Loren.

The owners of Meridian Convenience Store say the small community is like a family and this won't stop them from supporting their long time friend who is fighting for his life.

"I know Loren forgives him for what he did and even I forgive him for what he did," says Hutcherson.

This community will continue to support Loren Mells and his journey to finding a new kidney. Here is a link to his Go Fund Me page.

