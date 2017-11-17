Annual Free Day of Dentistry event underway in Pooler

The line outside of Howard Family Dental at 5 a.m. Friday morning. Some even arrived at 6 p.m. Thursday evening and camped out overnight for the free service. (Source: WTOC)

Howard Family Dental is holding its Free Day of Dentistry at their Pooler location on Friday, Nov. 17.

Howard Family Dental holds this free day of service event every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving as a way of giving back to the community.

How it works is the first 175 people to arrive will get one free service of their choice. Those choices include cleanings, fillings or a tooth extraction.

If you do not have insurance, you don’t need to worry because Friday’s service is free. Attendees can also get a free flu shot and a blood pressure check by a representative from Walgreens. And, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will also be on-site giving out food to those in need of a hot meal.

Free flu shots, blood pressure checks AND 2nd Harvest standing by with boxes/bags of food! #CommunitySupport @wtoc pic.twitter.com/HItoV50Nkc — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) November 17, 2017

Numbers will be handed out starting at 6:30 a.m., and the first patients will be seen at 7 a.m. It's first-come, first-served for the first 175 to arrive, so you may want to go ahead and get in line. As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, there were already over 50 people in line. Some even camped out overnight for the free service.

I just spoke with one lady who got here 6:00 yesterday evening. It's real out here in these streets. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/AVk0hdprpa — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) November 17, 2017

Last year's Dental Day served 225 people and $65,000 worth of services were completed.

According to the National Association of Dental Plans, about 74 million Americans had no dental coverage in 2016. The group says those without dental benefits are more likely to have extractions and dentures. They are also more likely to have heart disease, osteoporosis, and diabetes.

The "Howard Gives: Free Day of Dentistry" event will take place at Howard Family Dental’s Pooler location at 91 Brighton Woods Drive. For more information and directions, click here.

