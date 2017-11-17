WATCH: Implosion of the Georgia Dome

The Georgia Dome at 5 a.m. Monday morning, just hours before implosion. (Source: WTOC)

The Georgia Dome in Atlanta is slated for demolition on Monday, Nov. 20th.

Crews imploded the 26-year-old structure at 7:30 a.m. Officials said, "after the detonation of explosives, it will take approximately 12 seconds to ground the structure, plus an additional three seconds for the east and west sides (end zone sections)."

In case you missed it, watch the implosion again:

The city of Atlanta made sure extra precautions were taken to protect citizens during the demolition process. MARTA has all rail services west of Five Points Station shut down from 1:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The stadium began construction in November of 1989 and opened on September 6, 1992, quickly becoming a venue for large events. A bevy of entertainers and sports legends have graced the venue. The stadium also hosted two Super Bowls and the 1996 Olympics.

The Dome closed its doors on June 9, 2017. The stadium generated more than $7 billion in economic impact over its nearly 25 years of operation.

From 1992-2017 the Dome hosted over 39 million fans at over 1400 events that meant over $7.4 BILLION in economic impact to the State of Ga — Georgia Dome (@GeorgiaDome) March 6, 2017

