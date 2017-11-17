CNT Director highlights opioid, heroin problem to commissioners

Three Bluffton, SC residents have been charged in a five-count indictment after a DEA-led bust at a Tybee Island, GA rental home.

At Friday morning’s county commission meeting, Chatham County's CNT Director Everette Ragan highlighted the county’s opioid and heroin problem to commissioners once again.

Drug agents made several more heroin busts in the last couple months—including several with fentanyl-laced drugs. Fentanyl, an animal tranquilizer, has been attributed to thousands of drug overdoses nationwide.

Just a couple years ago, drug officers went months without making a heroin bust. Now, the director said they make them almost every time they serve a search warrant in Chatham County. In the last couple weeks, they’ve seized more than 80 grams of heroin on Bloomingdale Road. They also had several smaller busts. Director Ragan said the deaths from drugs like this have nearly quadrupled in the last three years. Some of the pills they've confiscated recently are deadly.

"These drugs are extremely dangerous. They're not coming from a pharmacist or pharmaceuticals," said Ragan. "They are made at homes with pill presses. They're being laced with fentanyl, which is extremely dangerous."

This is what was being done in a Tybee home DEA agents raided earlier this year in August. Due to the drug operation, the home was condemned and gutted.

