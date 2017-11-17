Baxley Qwik Chik assault suspects plead guilty to charges

A couple has pleaded guilty to charges following their assault of the owner of a Qwik Chik restaurant and her daughter in Baxley.

Nathaniel and Latasha Smith have independently pleaded guilty to two separate charges. Latasha Smith has pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Battery, while Nathaniel Smith has pleaded guilty to one count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

The couple made headlines after they assaulted the owner of a Baxley Qwik Chik and her daughter following an argument that broke out over complaints of allegedly cold food.

"There are actually more witnesses than just the video. However, the video, in this case, is inside of what happened and outside of what happened, and it very much helps to accomplish getting a plea of guilty from both defendants," said Assistant District Attorney, John B. Johnson.

The video footage was chilling, prompting heavy words from Baxley's Police Chief. "I've been here, what, 41 years - 30 of them as chief. I have never seen anything like this. I've never heard of anything like this," said Chief James Godfrey.

Both defendants told the judge they'd been treated in the past for mental illness. Factors like that will play into the final sentence they receive. Judge Guy will hand down the sentence in Appling County in January.

