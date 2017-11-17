The Demerger Aftershock: The investigation begins

Tick, tick, tick. The final days before the official demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department are quickly passing by for the county and city.

Savannah City Council voted to terminate the agreed police merger, effective February 1, 2018.

Chatham County is well on its way to creating and managing their own department after hiring a new chief. Even if everyone in county commission wasn't aware of the decision.

While Chatham County Chairman Al Scott and Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher's battle for the badge is documented, little has been made of the city's effort to have a standalone police department.

The city, now in need of three precincts, new branding, badges, uniforms, and technology, was in an equally desperate and expensive race against the clock.

But is the City of Savannah simply spending money it doesn't have? Some estimates put the cost of the demerger on city taxpayers around at least $2 million, in a city that is already $18 million in the hole.

Find out the long-term effects this demerger will have on you, the taxpayer, during THE News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21,

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.