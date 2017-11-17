Dawg fans, businesses gearing up for last home game in Athens

Athens, GA is beginning to fill with fans and the battle cry 'GO DAWGS.'

The Bulldogs have already clinched the East Division Title, but this weekend, Kentucky is heading to Athens looking for that upset.

The excitement, the passion, and the loyalty. It's all there as fans say last weekend against Auburn was just a hiccup. They say Saturday...it's on. Students say they have faith in Sony Michel and Nick Chubb; the whole team for that matter.

"I know we're a great team. Listen, I'm excited for this, man, because listen, it's been...it's not many seasons you have a team winning this many games, you know," said fourth-year student, Joshua Ashiru.

"A hiccup last weekend. We're gonna come out tomorrow and show the Cats who's boss," said Robert Miller, Dawg fan from Savannah.

Crowds are already gathering for the last home game, which also means big bucks for businesses.

Downtown shops and restaurants are booming, and business owners and Dawg fans alike couldn't be happier. They do say though, that it's nothing compared to what it will be like on Saturday.

Out-of-towners are getting their last-minute gameday gear. Restaurants and bars are already seeing a full house Friday afternoon. Store owners say the preliminary undefeated season definitely spiked their business, but they can already tell that one loss has not held anyone back from visiting Athens and cheering on the Dawgs.

"We get extremely busy in here. What you see right now is not even close to what it looks like on a home game. You can barely move in this place," said Thomas Royals, Manager of The Clubhouse.

"You won't be able to move. It will be one in, one out," said Dustin Childers, Assistant Manager, Pauley's Crepe Bar.

If you're one of those people who hasn't arrived in Athens yet, expect plenty of traffic and line-waiting.

Here's how fans say the Bulldogs need to step up for this game.

"The penalties killed us last week. We need to play clean games like we've done all season. If we do that, we'll be fine," said Dawg fan, Joseph Norman.

