Good News: Deputy auditioning for America's Got Talent

A Chatham County sheriff's deputy is hoping to 'wow' the judges of 'America's Got Talent' this weekend in Savannah.

"This right here is a dream of mine that I have worked on for so long," said

It was a dream that started when Mark Cartwright was just a boy. By the time he was in his early teens, he was already playing in clubs.

"It was strange taking your mom and dad to a bar, but I want to tell you something, I got the best experience, and getting out there and just tearing it up in front of a crowd, that was my dream," he said.

Tearing it up in front of a crowd, no matter where he finds it, is something he still lives for. Mark not only plays the piano. He's also a singer and songwriter. In fact, his musical talents have earned him a spot in the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame. He says that experience performing has helped him in his daytime job - 10 years as a corrections officer and joining the Chatham County Sheriff's Office this year as a deputy.

"You know, I got to meet a lot of people. I got around so many personalities, and so once I got to working with the sheriff's department, I was able to use my people skills and it's really benefitted me, plus has helped me to grow as a person," Cartwright said.

Mark says he's getting a lot of support from his fellow deputies as he tries to make that dream of his come true by getting on America's Got Talent.

"I've got to do my very best and I've got to be different. I've got to give them something that they haven't seen before," he said. "And I just want to do good and make everyone proud."

Mark hopes to impress the judges enough to earn a trip to Los Angeles and some national fame.

