Congressmen visit Georgia Ports to discuss impact on U.S.

Georgia's deepwater ports and inland barge terminals have a huge impact on our community economically and have created 369,000 jobs throughout the state annually.

Congressman Buddy Carter and Congressman Garret Graves were at the Ports on Friday to discuss the impact that Harbor Expansion has on - not only Savannah - but the United States as a whole, and how it impacts you.

"It helps reduce costs for our small businesses. It helps reduce costs for our customers. At the end of the day, it proves the efficiency of our building to export American products around the world," Congressman Graves said.

Savannah is the busiest container port in the Southeastern United States, so it's not just a Savannah project. When the congressmen toured the Ports, they had a chance to get the full rundown on the facility. Now, one of the main reasons this project is happening is because the port is the shallowest major port in the world and must be deepened in order for larger ships to come through. This port has also grown larger and faster than any other port in the world.

"When you look at the extraordinary growth of imports and exports, not just in the U.S., but around the world, you realize very quickly that this is about American small businesses and large businesses. This port right here affects what's happening, literally, in all 50 states," Congressman Graves said.

If you think of the economic impact, with every dollar that goes into this project, there are $7.3 that go back to the nation.

"One of the things that I was most impressed with was the workers. You can tell that they take pride in their work," Congressman Carter said.

The executive director of the port says they feel like it's progressing the way it's supposed to.

"As these ships get larger and larger, they require more water so we need to stay ahead of that, otherwise we're going to have a problem," said Executive Director, Griff Lynch.

Lynch says the biggest thing is that they will need $100 million annually for the completion of the project.

