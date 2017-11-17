CCSO arrests wanted sex offender

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted on multiple charges, Friday afternoon.

Investigators arrested Montae Chisholm Friday on 32nd Street. He had been a fugitive from justice for almost a year and was wanted on outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, felony probation violation, and child support warrant.

Chisholm was also wanted by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police for aggravated assault by strangulation.

