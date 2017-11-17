CCSO arrests wanted sex offender - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

CCSO arrests wanted sex offender

Montae Chisholm (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) Montae Chisholm (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted on multiple charges, Friday afternoon. 

Investigators arrested Montae Chisholm Friday on 32nd Street. He had been a fugitive from justice for almost a year and was wanted on outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, felony probation violation, and child support warrant. 

Chisholm was also wanted by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police for aggravated assault by strangulation. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly