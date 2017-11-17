South Effingham surprises returning World Series Champion

It's not every day that a World Series Champion visits a high school campus, but when alumnus Josh Reddick returned to Guyton on Friday, he got more than he was expecting.

South Effingham High School welcomed their World Champion home with a surprise celebration. Reddick won a World Series Title with the Houston Astros two weeks ago. Friday, his Alma Mater congratulated the former Mustang star with his very own pep rally. Reddick says it was a big surprise and it serves as just another reminder of what he and his Astro teammates accomplished this season.

"Very surprising. My heart was racing walking through the tunnel with the cheerleaders right there. It felt like I was coming out for a football game. It's actually a really good feeling to look around everywhere and say 'wow, I really am a World Series Champ.' Being able to be from such a small town makes it even more impressive, but I don't think it'll sink in for a long time until we get those rings," Reddick said.

Saturday, Reddick will celebrate the beginning of construction for Josh Reddick Field at the Effingham County Recreation Department. The field will be a brand new astroturf baseball field. The ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m.

