'Feed the Boro' to feed more than 2,000 citizens on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is the time of year when families and friends gather to enjoy each other's company and a good meal, but financial challenges and other issues mean sparse provisions for many people right here in our area.

Feed the Boro has helped make the holiday a blessing for families and individuals in need for over 20 years, and volunteers and contributors are still needed to make it happen. They'll provide a hearty meal to more than 2,000 citizens and public safety workers who are missing Thanksgiving due to work - and organizers say that number is growing. They'll start preparing at noon on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they'll begin plating and distributing the meals at 7 a.m.

New this year, citizens will be able to go to SHS Cafeteria to eat the meal instead of having it delivered to their homes. Meals will be served from 10:30-11:30 a.m. If you're unable to get to the school, meals will continue to be delivered to homes. To reserve a spot for your family to eat lunch at SHS or to have a meal delivered, call Christian Social Ministry at 912.489.2407 or email feedtheboro@gmail.com by November 17. Include the number of people in your family and whether you want to dine in or have food delivered. For deliveries, please include an address and a phone number.

Organizers asked that agencies, churches, or other organizations who have members who need to be fed that have not been contacted by a volunteer, to please reach out to make sure your group is on the list.

'In reviewing the past year, we discovered that even though people are thrilled to get a free Thanksgiving meal delivered to them, many of them are alone with no family and would enjoy being with others to celebrate this special holiday,' FTB Chair, Kimberly Forstrom said, in a release. 'This is why we are opening the SHS cafeteria this year. Also, we want to remind citizens that anyone is eligible for a free meal. We do not place any financial or other restrictions on this meal. if you need or want us to provide a Thanksgiving meal to you, a friend, or family member, all you have to do is call.'

You can help by volunteering at SHS on Wednesday or Thursday. Just click here to sign up. You can also help sponsor a meal for an individual or a family. For a contribution of $10, you can sponsor five meals. It costs only $2 per meal to feed the community a hot meal. Mail your check, written to Feed the Boro, 701 Baytree Lane, Statesboro, GA 30458.

