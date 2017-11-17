Ceremony held to honor Garden City police chief retiring from force

A ceremony was held Friday night to honor Garden City Police Chief David Lyons who is retiring from the force.

Chief Lyons was on the force for almost 16 years. Under his leadership, crime has fallen across the board in Garden City and the department has made tremendous strides as an organization as a whole. Chief Lyons says he couldn't have done it without the brave men and women he works with every day.

"The most important thing is where we've come from, you know, where we were when I came here and where the department is today, and it's not because of me. It's because of the men and women who are here who bought into what we wanted to do, and have built this department into something in Garden City to be proud of," Chief Lyons said.

Chief Lyons says he plans to travel and wait for the next adventure.

Major Gilbert Ballard - a 23-year veteran of the Garden City PD - will take over as chief of police on Dec. 4.

