Windsor Forest High football team remembers shooting victim

Members of Windsor Forest High School's football team are making an impact off the field.

Some of the players donated turkeys, hams, and canned goods to an organization called 'Saving our Youth Savannah,' Friday afternoon. The donation was in memory of their teammate and brother, 15-year-old George Akins, Jr., who was shot and killed at a McDonald's on Savannah's Southside last month. They hope the donation will not only help struggling families this holiday season but also bring comfort to Akins' family.

"George was like a brother to me. I saw him grow up since his Freshman year, coming out there and playing football. It's more than football to us. It's a brotherhood to us," said Marchello Ling. "Akins' family, I hope they stay strong and know they have 73 different sons, and I hope they are just proud of George."

Another teen was injured in the McDonald's shooting as well. Police arrested the suspect - another teenager - just days later.

