End Zone: Scores for Nov. 17

  • Jefferson 21 vs. Benedictine 70
  • Toombs Co. 20 vs. Screven 34
  • Cook 34 vs. Jenkins 35
  • Pierce Co. 14 vs. Peach Co. 34 
  • Westside Macon 0 vs. Liberty 21
  • Memorial 21 vs. RTCA 0
  • Jones Co. 26 vs. Wayne Co. 21
  • Ware Co. 7 vs. Stockbridge 10
  • Coffee 55 vs. Evans 21
  • Heritage 26 vs. Glynn Academy 34
  • Jenkins Co. 26 vs. ECI 55
  • Savannah Christian 0 vs. Eagles Landing Christian Academy 54

