'Youth Against Violence' prayer vigil held in Savannah

First Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church held a vigil Friday night to stop youth violence here in Savannah.

The community came together to pray and remember what has happened in the last year. They gathered to encourage everyone, reminding the group that they need to do better in school and inside of their homes, promoting discipline and respect for their elders and law enforcement.

"Tonight, we're coming together to encourage that the church community cares, that parents care, and we're here to come together to pray about it," said Ronald Gregory, First Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor Gregory also says he wants to promote that there are better days to come. He says he hopes these vigils held children stay off the streets.

