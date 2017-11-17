City of Tybee Island vying for storm assistance grant

Busy back-to-back hurricane seasons have left more than 100 Tybee homeowners looking for ways to protect their property.

Tybee City leaders are looking to lend a hand by pursuing grant money from the federal government that will go toward lifting homes out of harm's way.

The city is still getting applications from homeowners interested in benefitting from the grant money should the grant be awarded to Tybee.

Many felt Irma's impacts through major flooding on the island. Portable storage containers still line long sections of harder hit areas where floodwaters poured into homes, for instance along Lewis Avenue. At least 125 homeowners are considering putting a little more distance between future flooding and their floorboards.

"Either build a new house or jack this one up. That's what this comes down to...or wait on the next storm to float it away," said Tybee resident, Mike Manucy.

Taking a break from cleaning out the attic of his Butler Avenue house, Mike Manucy says he got lucky and didn't have many issues during Irma. Should his luck run out, FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program money could make the costly prospect of jacking up his house's foundation more feasible.

"I think it would tip the scales for people like me who are borderline," he said. "If they had a grant, they might go ahead and do it."

Tybee's planning and zoning manager says if the city gets grant money, they'll have to foot the bill until reimbursed, meaning not everyone applying will get the assistance. Some homeowners say they are planning on getting the work done, and just going through insurance.

Costs of foundation elevation still have to be determined too, along with finding an engineer to make those estimates.

As of Wednesday, a little more than $12 million in federal grants for housing assistance and critical needs have been distributed to Georgians in need following Irma.

Voluntary applications for the property elevation project have to be into Tybee City Hall by Feb. 1.

