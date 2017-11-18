South Carolina couple indicted on conspiracy and fraud charges

A Bluffton woman and her husband have been indicted in a two-count indictment that was released on Friday.

Brenda Rawson, 47, and Anderson native Michael A. Rawson, 48, were charged with conspiracy and VISA fraud, both which are violations of Title 18 of the United States Code.

The Rawsons face a possible penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by ICE agents.

