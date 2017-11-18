Dozens rebuild sand dunes on Tybee Island

About 30 volunteers rebuilt sand dunes on Tybee Island Saturday damaged by Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma.

The Tybee Island Beach Task Force organized Saturday's sand fence installation and marsh wrack stacking projects at 2nd Street and 14th Street.

"The beach task force identified the problem of building dunes," Cathy Sakas, chair of the Tybee Island Beach Task Force, said. "After Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma, it became very apparent how important the dunes are. We all knew that, but, I mean, when you see it first hand after they've been breached by the surges, the ocean water being pushed up by the hurricanes, it was really dramatic."

In an hour, volunteers constructed about a dozen sand fences and moved plies of marine vegetation that washed ashore, also known as marsh wrack, to their bases on the beach at 14th Street.

"The comment that I heard more than any other comment was, you know, this is really something we can do hands on," Sakas said. "We're helping the beach, and therefore, we're helping Tybee Island. We're helping the ocean do its job, and it just needed a little help, that's all."

Sakas said the success of the dunes is based on stimulating plant growth.

"A long time ago, people didn't understand the importance of dunes, so they knocked them all down to have a good ocean view. Yep, that didn't work, so now, we're in the process of bumping our dunes back up. And the way to do that is to promote plant growth, so that the plants with their root systems hold onto the sand. That is what builds the dunes."

Sakas said the task force created a special open-diamond shaped design for the sand fences to ensure sea turtles could still use the dunes to lay eggs and the group needed Georgia Department of Natural Resources approval to implement it. She said the marsh wrack is another key part of the plan.

"We're also putting marsh wrack that washed up - again, Hurricane Irma - on Highway 80," she said. "Department of Public Works on Tybee went down to Highway 80, gathered up all that marsh wrack, put it here, and then our volunteers are actually putting the marsh wrack up against the sand fences. When we did that on Gulick [Street], within two days the sand had completely covered the marsh wrack, which was fabulous. That's what we wanted because the more marsh wrack is there, the more it stops the sand or catches the sand in the wind. That's what you want. You want the sand to build up on each side of the sand fence, and then that is what promotes or gives space for the plants to colonize."

Saturday was the task force's second dune rebuilding volunteer opportunity. More than 70 volunteers helped the rebuild dunes on Gulick Street in September.

