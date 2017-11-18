1 arrested after high-speed chase on Truman Parkway

The Georgia State Patrol arrested 27-year-old Aimee Youmans after a high-speed chase on the Truman Parkway on Friday evening.

A trooper clocked Youmans as traveling 91 miles per hour on the parkway. Troopers caught up with Youmans at the Whitfield Drive exit, where they activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull her off the road. Youmans immediately attempted to flee and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended after Youmans wrecked her car on Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road.

According to official sources, Youmans is already facing a pending case for fleeing and evading police.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.