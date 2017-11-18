Italian Heritage Festival crushes world's largest meatball record

Not even a hurricane could stop a club determined to make history on Saturday.



The Italian Heritage Festival was supposed to take place in September but Irma had different plans, so the stakes were even higher as the Italian-American Club of Hilton Head was attempting to break a Guinness World Record of "World's Largest Meatball".

An Italian club in Columbus, Ohio has held the record since 2011, with a 1110 lb 7.84 oz meatball. To say Hilton Head broke the record would be an understatement. The HHI Club obliterated it, with their meatball weighing in at 1707 lb 8 oz!!!



Mike Janela from Guinness World Records who certified the meatball said, "They made sure there was no doubt about the status of this record, and you know what, 'better safe than sorry' is something we've seen work in a lot of people's favor"



The special cage-like contraption was designed by a local engineer, Joseph P Carpinteri, and built by Kevin Lawless. Chef Joseph Sullivan from Mulberry Street Trattoria cooked the world's largest meatball.



When it was done, weighed, and celebrated, festival goers got to taste it, but the bulk of it was carved up and given to Second Helpings. More than 400 people who struggle to get a meal will be eating a record meatball dinner. It's something Guinness encourages as far as food records.



"We ensure for all our food records that the food has to be edible otherwise it's not food" Said Janela

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.