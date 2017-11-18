Garden City hosts public safety day

Everyone from police officers to firefighters and SWAT team members were around on Saturday.

The public was able to learn more about their jobs and see what they do every day. Children were also taught fire safety tips.

Folks from departments as far away as Hilton Head came to the event. The mayor says this is the first event like this. He hopes it continues for years to come.

"This gives us the opportunity to recognize our first responders, our police officers, firefighters, and EMTs," said Garden City Mayor Don Bethune. "It also gives us the opportunity to let their families come out and participate in an event like this. So, it's a very exciting day. We've got beautiful weather; it's a good day."

WTOC had some of their own crew on scene as Cutter Martin and John Wetherbee showcased our very own WTOC Storm Chaser.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.