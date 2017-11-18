Bloomingdale Men's Softball tournament gives to Toys for Tots

Several men's softball teams took part in a tournament on Saturday for a good cause.

The first Toys for Tots Men's Softball Tournament was at Bloomingdale's Recreation fields this morning.

Several teams played on the field and also donated toys to the organization. One of the event organizers spoke about the importance of giving back in this way.

"This is something that I've actually had a passion for years," said Debra Brune, an organizer for the tournament. "Just to be able to see these smiles on the kids' faces knowing that they have Christmas now because of something we did is a very humble blessing."

