Rincon hosts annual Christmas parade

Hundreds of people from all over Effingham County lined the streets on Saturday for the annual parade, which has been going on for over thirty years.

Families brought their chairs and even set up tents to watch school bands, dance clubs, and vintage cars all make appearances.

Kids say their favorite part was catching all the candy.

"It's really nice to live in a small community that does things like this," said Harley Melton from Guyton, GA. "They put together really really great fall festivals really great Christmas parades. I know they do a fourth of july parade as well. so it's a lot of fun that we get to come out as a family and enjoy everything the community has to offer."

