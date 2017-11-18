Texas couple loses wedding dress and gets a dose of southern hospitality

Mouths were watering on Saturday as Palmetto Bluff held the 11th helping of their Music to Your Mouth festival.More >>
Mouths were watering on Saturday as Palmetto Bluff held the 11th helping of their Music to Your Mouth festival.More >>
The family of three adults and two children made it out safely, but officials say the family dog did not.More >>
The family of three adults and two children made it out safely, but officials say the family dog did not.More >>
Savannah Veggies and Vegans held their second annual "Thanksliving" teamed up with local vegan chef, Tephra Vegan, to offer a completely animal-product free thanksgiving meal.More >>
Savannah Veggies and Vegans held their second annual "Thanksliving" teamed up with local vegan chef, Tephra Vegan, to offer a completely animal-product free thanksgiving meal.More >>
The record books will show Savannah State with a losing record in 2017, but the Tigers are ecstatic about the way the season ended.More >>
The record books will show Savannah State with a losing record in 2017, but the Tigers are ecstatic about the way the season ended.More >>
Georgia Southern takes out an entire season's worth of frustration on South Alabama, picking up their first win of the year.More >>
Georgia Southern takes out an entire season's worth of frustration on South Alabama, picking up their first win of the year.More >>