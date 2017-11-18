Texas couple loses wedding dress and gets a dose of southern hospitality

A couple from Texas eloped here to Savannah for a day that's supposed to be perfect.

Kyle and Mary Kate Mauldin chose to do a destination wedding and wanted to miss out on all of the drama and stress of traditional weddings, but that's certainly not what the universe had planned for them.

The couple had a flight to Savannah only to land and find out that Mary Kate's luggage was missing. They say that things would have been okay, but her wedding dress was in the luggage along with Kyle's ring and his dress shoes.

Kyle says, "It was just one thing after another."

But while all of the intricacies were missing for their big day, the bride decided that she would get married in her leggings and boots that she traveled in because all she wanted was to marry the man of her dreams. That was before her hair stylist and other great hearted people right here in the city of Savannah came together to quickly find this bride a dress in a matter of minutes via Facebook.

That is when the Facebook post received so many likes, comments and shares that eventually someone who was her size offered up her wedding dress.

"She showed up with not only the dress, her veil, two different pairs of shoes and her jewelry that she wore on her wedding day," says Mary Kate.

The couple says that this will be a memory that they will definitely remember forever. It was a series of unfortunate events that made them realize they were so fortunate to pick a place like Savannah with all of the good hearted people who made their day one to remember.

"We just looked at the grand scheme of things of what's going to happen. We're going to be married and start our lives together and that was the most important thing," says Kyle.

