Eagles earn first win in blowout fashion

It won't get back nine losses, but Georgia Southern has to feel good after Saturday.

The Eagles took out an entire season's worth of frustration on South Alabama, hammering the Jaguars 52-0 on Senior Day.

"It felt like Georgia Southern football again," said running back L.A. Ramsby.

"0-9 is not acceptable at Georgia Southern," said interim head coach Chad Lunsford. "But this win right here, it's right up there with the biggest."

Ramsby set the tone for the day early, pounding in the Eagles' first score of the day from two yards out. He gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead with an impressive run in which he scooted to the endzone after initially being stopped behind the line. The senior closed out his Paulson Stadium career with 43 rushing yards and the two touchdowns.

It was a complete performance from the Eagles, who racked up 544 yards of total offense while holding an FBS opponent off the scoreboard for the first time in school history.

"I'm just glad this senior class can walk out of Paulson Stadium winners," said senior linebacker Chris De La Rosa. "I was really proud of the offense, defense, and special teams. We finally put it all together."

"It's like I told them this week, it's little improvements along the way," Lunsford said. "Then things started to happen. I couldn't be more proud of what's happened today."

QB Shai Werts led the Eagles offensively, rushing for 113 yards and throwing for 107 more. The redshirt freshman had a rushing and passing touchdown.

Georgia Southern improves to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in Sun Belt Conference play with the victory. The Eagles hit the road for the final two games of the season, beginning with a game next week at Louisiana.