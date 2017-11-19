Tigers close out 2017 with a win

The record books will show Savannah State with a losing record in 2017, but the Tigers are ecstatic about the way the season ended.

SSU closed out the season with a 34-10 win over South Carolina State Saturday. The victory was the Tigers' third in the last four games.

"It feels really good to finish the season winning three of our last four," head coach Erik Raeburn said. "I thought we played particularly well today. I'm grateful to send the seniors out with a win, and hopefully build some momentum for our younger guys."

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead with Paris Baker's 90-yard touchdown reception. It was the former Jenkins Warrior's first career TD catch, and it came in his final home game.

"It felt real good because I feel like it gave some momentum to the team," Baker said.

D'Vonn Gibbons had another solid afternoon guiding the Tiger offense. The freshman threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen McCloud was SSU's leading rusher with 39 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive end, Stefen Banks was a monster for Savannah State. The junior defensive lineman had three sacks and a forced fumble amongst his team-high 10 tackles. Banks was also credited with two quarterback hurries.

The Tigers end the season at 3-8 overall and 3-5 in MEAC play. Savannah State won six games in Raeburn's first two seasons at the helm. That's the most victories in a two-year span for SSU since 2008-2009.