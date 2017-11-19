5 lose family home in Pembroke fire

Five people escaped a house fire on Sunday morning in Bryan County. The family says they watched their childhood home go up in flames.

Pembroke and Bryan County firefighters were working for over two hours to put the massive fire out. Police say they got the call just before 4 a.m.

The family of three adults and two children made it out safely, but officials say the family dog did not.

One thing a next door neighbor says the family won't have to worry about is where to go for the holidays.

“It’s a blessing that all of them made it out of the house safe and the community needs to stick together as one in times like this especially you got Thanksgiving coming up," Karon Bacon said. "That’s the number one thing about Bryan County and Pembroke. We stick together as a family over here."

Pembroke Police and AMR also responded to the fire.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.