Vegan 'Thanksliving' held at Garden City UMC

Savannah Veggies and Vegans held their second annual "Thanks-living" event on Saturday night.

The organization teamed up with Chef Shawn Harrison, who runs a local vegan movement known as Tephra Vegan, to offer a completely vegan Thanksgiving meal. Organizers also held a silent auction to raise money that would directly benefit the Cotton Branch Farm, a rescue sanctuary for farm animals.

"Well, we are only one, [the only] one farm animal sanctuary in the state of South Carolina," said Evan Costner, the Director of the Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary. "There isn't a farm animal sanctuary like us and it is hard to get funds sometimes. You know, we depend solely on small donations and it is very important to have these events."

The money raised will help pay for the care of more than 200 animals living on the farm. Organizers say it costs about $5,000 a month to provide care for the animals and maintain the facility.

