Music to Your Mouth festival held in Bluffton

Mouths were watering on Saturday as Palmetto Bluff held the 11th helping of their Music to Your Mouth festival.

The food and wine festival lasted for three days and featured 16 events. Saturday featured event number 13, the culinary festival.

The festival not only showcases local artisans and vendors but welcomes chefs from all across the country. This annual celebration is a way to pay homage to the diverse food, people, and culture of the south.

"We were trying to come up with a way to bring people together and we found out that food is a great connector," said Courtney Hampson, Vice President of Marketing for Palmetto Bluff. "We believe that this is one of the bet places to experience the Lowcountry and South Carolina but we know we can't do it alone."

The festival starts winding down on Saturday evening with a surprise concert. Fifty dollars of every ticket is donated to South Carolina's Second Helping.

