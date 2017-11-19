First Alert Forecast: Areas of inland frost likely Monday morning

With a clear sky, calm wind, and dry air, the stage is set for a cold night across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Hampton, Screven, Jenkins, Candler and Bulloch Counties. At least patchy frost is possible anywhere along and west of I-95.
If you live inland, protect sensitive vegetation as a precaution.
Monday morning low temperatures range from the lower to mid-30s well inland, to upper 30s along I-95 and lower to mid-40s at the beach. The coldest temperatures will occur between 6 and 8 a.m.
A forecast video including a city-by-city look at Monday morning’s low temperatures is available in the WTOC Weather App.
Monday temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by noon under plenty of sunshine; reaching highs in the 60s area-wide by mid-afternoon with continued sunshine and a relatively light breeze.
