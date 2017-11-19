Coast Guard, Tybee Fire rescue sailboat pilot - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Coast Guard, Tybee Fire rescue sailboat pilot

(Source: United States Coast Guard) (Source: United States Coast Guard)
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

The Coast Guard and Tybee Island Fire came to the aid of a 31-year-old man whose boat sank one mile off of Tybee Island on Sunday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center first heard of the collapsed sailboat after they received a 911 relay at 11:40 a.m. 

Tybee Island Fire responded to the scene at 12:05 p.m., where they retrieved the man from the water and took ashore him to EMS. No injuries have been reported.

Coast Guard Tybee Island, Air Station Savannah, and a Tybee Island Fire crew all responded to assist. 

copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly