Coast Guard, Tybee Fire rescue sailboat pilot

The Coast Guard and Tybee Island Fire came to the aid of a 31-year-old man whose boat sank one mile off of Tybee Island on Sunday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center first heard of the collapsed sailboat after they received a 911 relay at 11:40 a.m.

Tybee Island Fire responded to the scene at 12:05 p.m., where they retrieved the man from the water and took ashore him to EMS. No injuries have been reported.

Coast Guard Tybee Island, Air Station Savannah, and a Tybee Island Fire crew all responded to assist.

