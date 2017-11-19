Family of five loses childhood home

Low-income and fixed-income residents in Savannah say there isn't room in their budgets for the city's proposed $370 annual fire fee.
One Savannah resident is not opposed to the fee as much as she's incensed with the way the city's doing it by using a flat fee without consideration for home value or income level.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is lending a helping hand to families in their community this holiday season one turkey at a time.
The Georgia Dome hosted 25 years of football games, concerts, band competitions and more – and was reduced to a pile of rubble in 12 seconds.
Twice the bargains...twice the help in finding animals forever homes.
Anyone living in certain areas around the county know where it seems like crashes happen most often.
That's where the Crash Data Retrieval System comes in. Not yet to the end of the year, crashes are already up from this time last year, at more than 800. That's up about 13 percent.
