Group speaking out about their disapproval for police demerger

One local group will host a news conference on Monday to express their disappointment with the city and county's decision to demerge police departments.

The Savannah Jaycees, along with other community leaders, are urging city and county leaders to remove politics from public safety and continue with a merged police force.

The Savannah Jaycees plan to send the mayor, aldermen and all Chatham County commissioners a three-page letter expressing their disapproval for the police demerger.

In their letter states, "We believe that having this partnership continue best serves the citizens of unincorporated Chatham County and the city of Savannah."

When news broke about the police demerger, many expressed a difference of opinion. The Savannah Jaycees feel this move would not benefit the people of Savannah and unincorporated Chatham County and says the demerger is counterproductive.

The letter also states that continuing with a merged police department, they feel more attention should be given to actually resolving any disagreements the city and county have, especially cost allocation, managerial control and community policing.

Concerned citizen Ruel Joyner is worried about the future of initiatives that have been implemented to reduce crime.

"Think about this. You are having problems getting the council members to communicate with commissioners - a mayor with a county chairman. You know, how do you think this is going to make it between two departments communicating with each other? What is it going to do with the efficiencies of that? What are the implications? So, these are all big 'what ifs' and you know, that saying 'divided we fall," Joyner said.

"After listening to all the opinions, it doesn't matter if others feel like it's too late. We don't feel that way," said Jaycees President-elect, Antwan Lang.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters on Habersham Street.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.