One Year Later: WTOC remembers Don Logana

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Memorial held last year outside of WTOC to remember Don Logana. (Source: WTOC) Memorial held last year outside of WTOC to remember Don Logana. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Monday marks the one year anniversary of the day we lost our dear friend and colleague, Don Logana, in a fatal car crash.

We wanted to provide an update on the case and let you know how the Logana family is doing.

The man charged in Don's death, Cleveland Coleman, is still in jail awaiting trial. The solicitor’s office confirmed that the case is still pending and there is no trial date yet.

Don spent 12 wonderful years in Savannah, working at WTOC and sharing your stories. He fundraised tens of thousands of dollars for multiple charities, including the MS Foundation and Ambucs. But most importantly, he became like family to many of you. He was a beloved brother, son, co-worker and friend to all of us.

WTOC's Cyreia Sandlin spoke with Don’s sister Kimmy on Sunday and got an update on how the Logana family is doing. Cyreia has that update posted on her Facebook page: 

