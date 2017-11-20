One Year Later: WTOC remembers Don Logana

We have heavy hearts in the WTOC newsroom this morning. We lost one of our very own, Don Logana. He passed away in an early morning car accident. Please keep us and the Logana family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to grasp this devastating news.

We have heavy hearts in the WTOC newsroom this morning. We lost one of our very own, Don Logana. He passed away in an early morning car accident. Please keep us and the Logana family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to grasp this devastating news.

A driver involved in the fatal head-on collision that claimed the life of WTOC’s own, Don Logana, has been charged with felony DUI, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

A driver involved in the fatal head-on collision that claimed the life of WTOC’s own, Don Logana, has been charged with felony DUI, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

The other driver involved in a deadly collision that killed WTOC’s Don Logana in November has also been charged with DUI.

The other driver involved in a deadly collision that killed WTOC’s Don Logana in November has also been charged with DUI.

We are finally hearing from South Carolina Highway Patrol regarding their investigation following the crash on U.S. Highway 17 that killed WTOC's Don Logana, last November.

We are finally hearing from South Carolina Highway Patrol regarding their investigation following the crash on U.S. Highway 17 that killed WTOC's Don Logana, last November.

Monday marks the one year anniversary of the day we lost our dear friend and colleague, Don Logana, in a fatal car crash.

We wanted to provide an update on the case and let you know how the Logana family is doing.

The man charged in Don's death, Cleveland Coleman, is still in jail awaiting trial. The solicitor’s office confirmed that the case is still pending and there is no trial date yet.

Don spent 12 wonderful years in Savannah, working at WTOC and sharing your stories. He fundraised tens of thousands of dollars for multiple charities, including the MS Foundation and Ambucs. But most importantly, he became like family to many of you. He was a beloved brother, son, co-worker and friend to all of us.

WTOC's Cyreia Sandlin spoke with Don’s sister Kimmy on Sunday and got an update on how the Logana family is doing. Cyreia has that update posted on her Facebook page:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.