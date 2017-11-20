Consider This: The sale of Memorial Health

Last week, State Attorney General Christopher Carr held a public hearing on the proposed sale of Memorial Health, currently a non-profit health provider, to Hospital Corporation of America, a for-profit company.

It’s one of the final obstacles on the road to financial recovery for Memorial, which has been operating at a deficit for years now. Before HCA can close on the deal, it must receive an approval from the Attorney General. A necessary step to make sure the public’s best interest is being served.

At last week’s hearing, leaders from both Memorial, HCA as well as our county’s hospital authority were on hand to explain to the Attorney General what Memorial would look like under HCA’s ownership, to include the continuation of our area’s only Level 1 trauma center, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as well as Memorial’s founding mission to provide care to our area’s indigent.

A couple of dozen people signed up to speak out at the public portion of the hearing, with most of them being employees who support the pending $700 million sale.

Consider this: The Attorney General has 30 days to say “yay” or “nay” on the sale, but it shouldn’t take him that long to decide.

This is a good deal for all concerned and there’s no reason for the Attorney General to drag this out. A quick nod of approval can give thousands of Memorial employees, as well as tens of thousands of Memorial’s patients an extra special reason to be thankful this week.

